Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 6 October 2023 Dublin: 17°C
Alamy Stock Photo File image of Canadian rapper Drake.
# Drake
Rapper Drake taking break from music and touring due to recurring stomach issues
Drake’s hiatus has forced the cancellation or postponement of several upcoming concerts in the United States.
5.1k
12
1 hour ago

CANADIAN RAPPER DRAKE today said he is taking a break from music, just hours after dropping his latest album, in order to focus on recurring stomach issues.

“I probably won’t make music for a little bit, I’m gonna be honest,” he said on his SiriusXM radio show Table For One, adding: “I need to focus on my health first and foremost… I need to get right.”

“I’ve been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach,” he explained.

The 36-year-old Grammy Award winner had just released his latest studio album “For All The Dogs.”

Long-awaited, it features Bad Bunny, J. Cole, SZA, Lil Yachty and a Frank Ocean sample.

His five-year-old son Adonis drew the artwork for the cover and was featured in a music video for a new single off the album called “8AM in Charlotte.”

He also raps on the track “Daylight.”

Drake’s hiatus has forced the cancellation or postponement of several upcoming concerts in the United States, according to his website and Ticketmaster.

But shows scheduled in Toronto today and tomorrow – with fans already seen lining up for today’s show – appear to still be a go.

Drake mentioned that he would also meet unspecified commitments.

“I got some other things I need to do for some other people that I made promises,” he said.

Otherwise, he said, “I’m gonna lock the door in the studio for a little bit”.

“I don’t even know what a little bit is. Maybe a year or so, maybe a little longer.”

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
12
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     