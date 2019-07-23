Garda Commissioner Drew Harris assists in arrest of woman for suspected drink driving

GARDA COMMISSIONER DREW Harris assisted in the arrest of a woman on suspicion of drink driving in Dublin this evening.

The arrest took place in Blanchardstown after Harris was travelling from the Westmanstown area of west Dublin.

Local gardaí carried out the arrest but the Garda Commissioner was involved in assisting the detention.

Harris is understood to have observed a car being driven in what was believed to be an erratic fashion.

The woman was brought to a garda station for further tests after the arrest.

- With reporting by Garreth MacNamee