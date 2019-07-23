This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 23 July, 2019
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris assists in arrest of woman for suspected drink driving

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 23 Jul 2019, 10:45 PM
35 minutes ago 9,673 Views 17 Comments
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
GARDA COMMISSIONER DREW Harris assisted in the arrest of a woman on suspicion of drink driving in Dublin this evening. 

The arrest took place in Blanchardstown after Harris was travelling from the Westmanstown area of west Dublin. 

Local gardaí carried out the arrest but the Garda Commissioner was involved in assisting the detention.

Harris is understood to have observed a car being driven in what was believed to be an erratic fashion.

The woman was brought to a garda station for further tests after the arrest.

- With reporting by Garreth MacNamee

