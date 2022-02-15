Drew Harris granted extension to remain Garda Commissioner until 2025

THE CABINET HAS approved granting Drew Harris an extension to remain Commissioner of An Garda Síochána until June 2025.

Ministers granted the two year extension at a meeting this morning following a proposal from the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee.

The Commissioner’s original five year term had been due to expire on 2 September next year. The extension to 2025 means he will remain in the role until he reaches the current statutory retirement age of 60.

Advertisement

Harris became the first person to be appointed Commissioner from outside the force when he took up the role in September 2018.

He previously served as Deputy Chief Constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

The Garda Commissioner is responsible for the general direction and control of An Garda Síochána, and reports to the Minister for Justice.

Minister McEntee said Commissioner Harris is held in high esteem by the public and is widely acknowledged as having done an exemplary job since his appointment.

“As well as his role in leading our national policing and security service, the Commissioner has introduced very significant reforms and driven the ongoing programme of reform in An Garda Síochána,” Minister McEntee said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“The organisation is currently entering a critical phase with the rollout of the new operating model, and the forthcoming passage and implementation of the Policing, Security and Community Safety Bill.

“The extension of the Commissioner’s term of office will bring a welcome clarity and continuity of leadership to An Garda Síochána through the vital period ahead. I look forward to continuing to work with the Commissioner over the coming years,” McEntee added.