#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Tuesday 15 February 2022
Advertisement

Drew Harris granted extension to remain Garda Commissioner until 2025

Cabinet granted the two year extension at a meeting this morning.

By Céimin Burke Tuesday 15 Feb 2022, 11:34 AM
37 minutes ago 3,122 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5683470
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

THE CABINET HAS approved granting Drew Harris an extension to remain Commissioner of An Garda Síochána until June 2025.

Ministers granted the two year extension at a meeting this morning following a proposal from the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee.

The Commissioner’s original five year term had been due to expire on 2 September next year. The extension to 2025 means he will remain in the role until he reaches the current statutory retirement age of 60.  

Harris became the first person to be appointed Commissioner from outside the force when he took up the role in September 2018.

He previously served as Deputy Chief Constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

The Garda Commissioner is responsible for the general direction and control of An Garda Síochána, and reports to the Minister for Justice.

Minister McEntee said Commissioner Harris is held in high esteem by the public and is widely acknowledged as having done an exemplary job since his appointment.

“As well as his role in leading our national policing and security service, the Commissioner has introduced very significant reforms and driven the ongoing programme of reform in An Garda Síochána,” Minister McEntee said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“The organisation is currently entering a critical phase with the rollout of the new operating model, and the forthcoming passage and implementation of the Policing, Security and Community Safety Bill. 

“The extension of the Commissioner’s term of office will bring a welcome clarity and continuity of leadership to An Garda Síochána through the vital period ahead. I look forward to continuing to work with the Commissioner over the coming years,” McEntee added. 

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie