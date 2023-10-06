Garda dispute: 'Substantial' progress in talks between GRA and Commissioner

THERE HAS BEEN “substantial” progress in talks between garda representative bodies and Commissioner Drew Harris regarding the ongoing roster dispute, sources have said.

Sources have said that tensions have been eased and talks are continuing but that a possible agreement, if finally accepted by Garda Representative Association (GRA) officials, would see the Commissioner’s proposed roster be altered.

Sources have said that there is a likelihood the adoption of any roster will be pushed out to next year also.

Drew Harris had set a deadline of 6 November for the introduction of his revised roster.

According to statements from the Garda Representative Association (GRA) this has been a substantial sticking point for their negotiation team.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that new proposals were put forward by Harris.

“At the meeting today, Garda management put forward a set of proposals that all the Garda associations agreed to bring back to each of their central executives for consideration.

“Following this, all parties are due to meet again on Monday, 9 October 2023.

“An Garda Síochána will not be commenting on the detail of the proposals until each association has had the opportunity to consider them,” the spokesperson said.

The move follows the recent announcement by the Garda Representative Association (GRA) that their members had entered a de facto work-to-rule by not agreeing to work overtime on Budget Day 10 October and Halloween night 31 October – as well as 17 and 24 October.

The rank-and-file gardaí have also voted in favour of a proposal to strike on 10 November.

The action began this week with gardaí withdrawing from taking voluntary overtime shifts.

The gardaí have colloquially begun to call the action the ‘Drew Flu’ – which is a reference to their 1998 withdrawal of labour known as the ‘Blue Flu’, when gardaí called in sick in a dispute over pay and conditions.

Last month, the Garda Representative Association (GRA) members took a vote of no confidence in Commissioner Drew Harris – with 98.7% of the 85% member turnout backing the motion.