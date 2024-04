TWO YOUNG MEN who were seriously injured after a drink driver ploughed into them on a footpath in Dublin city centre on a summer’s evening have told a court that the incident has left a “trail of devastation” in their lives.

The two friends, who had been looking for a taxi after attending a concert in Kilmainham, suffered life-changing injuries when they were hit by a man who was drink-driving and trying to evade gardaí.

Sean Creighton (38) had almost two and a half times the legal limit of alcohol in his blood when he drove dangerously along Thomas Street in the city centre before crashing into the footpath.

The father-of-two was sentenced today to three and a half years in prison at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court. He was also disqualified from driving for four years.

Creighton, of Summer Street South, Dublin 8, pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous driving causing serious harm at Thomas Street, Dublin 2, on 27 August 2022. He also admitted one count of dangerous driving at speed and to another count of drink-driving on the same occasion.

Passing sentence, Judge Martin Nolan set a headline sentence of seven years but cut this in half on account of Creighton’s very good mitigation.

He said Creighton had made a “huge misjudgement” by driving in a dangerous and reckless way, while drunk, and trying to avoid the guards.

Judge Nolan noted that both of the victims have been left with chronic pain and will suffer long term sequelae and difficulties for the rest of their lives.

He said Creighton showed true and sincere remorse and was unlikely to reoffend, but that he had made a very bad decision.

Other mitigating factors included Creighton’s lack of previous convictions, his good contributions to the community and his long work record as a public servant with Dublin City Council.

Detective Garda Fergal McSharry told Eoin Lawlor BL, representing the State, that gardaí were on patrol in the city centre when they noticed a car which took off at speed.

The driver of the Toyota Avensis drove erratically and at speed through heavy traffic onto James Street and Thomas Street, causing other traffic to stop and swerve to avoid collisions.

The car driven by Creighton then zigzagged, narrowly missing a car, before crashing into a footpath.

Garda McSharry said he arrived to see three people, two of whom were off-duty gardaí, trying to restrain the driver, while two victims lay unconscious and seriously injured on the ground.

Creighton was arrested and found to have 161 milligrams of alcohol in his urine. The legal limit is 67 milligrams per 100mg.

CCTV footage from Arthur’s pub and the Magnet pub on Thomas Street showed the impact of the car.

Creighton apologised and accepted that his driving had been dangerous but not reckless.

He told gardaí he had misjudged the corner but denied attempting to escape the scene.

He said: “I’d like to apologise for the whole event, it’s out of character and I’m remorseful.”

Lawlor read out victim impact statements on behalf of the two injured men who were brought by ambulance to hospital.

Advertisement

The court heard that the first man had to undergo spinal surgery for a burst vertebrae which ended in some of his spine being fused together. He now lives with chronic back and hip pain.

In his statement, the man said he used to have a positive outlook on life and enjoy activities with his three children, but now he struggles to get out of bed or go to work.

He suffers nightmares, flashbacks and panic attacks and is on long term medication due to nerve damage.

The man was unable to work for five months during which he had no income, and now struggles to keep up with mortgage payments, childcare, household and medical bills.

He said he felt “like a burden” and needed help eating, showering and learning to walk, all of which caused “major destruction” on his family life and huge emotional trauma to his children.

The man said he is currently seeking to change his career as he cannot continue in the job of bricklaying which he has done and loved since he was 17.

He suffers from anger, frustration and severe low mood while his wife also suffers with debilitating anxiety and is constantly worried for his safety.

The second man suffered multiple fractures to his lower leg and required surgery to insert a metal rod, pins and plate, together with surgery to repair his fractured cheek bone and eye socket.

He said is in constant, excruciating physical pain but that sometimes the mental effects are harder to bear.

Describing a “long and arduous road to recovery”, the man said that nightmares, panic attacks, flashbacks and mood swings are “unwelcome companions”.

He said he used to be an eternal optimist, bubbly and outgoing, but now struggles to get up each morning and has a constant feeling of existential dread.

He said despite the unwavering support of his loved ones, he feels he is imposing himself on others and that the ongoing medical costs weigh heavily.

Both men spoke of their anguish, concern and pain for each other’s suffering and said Creighton’s actions have left a “trail of devastation” in their lives.

Creighton has two previous convictions for public order offences in 2004.

Garda McSharry agreed with Dean Kelly SC, defending, that Creighton was polite and cooperative in his dealings with gardaí.

The court heard that Creighton is married with two children and that his wife is expecting their third child in September.

Two supportive letters from his employers in Dublin City Council were handed in to court along with references from a number of community and charity groups including the Irish Wheelchair Association where Creighton volunteers.

The testimonials describe the offences as being out of character and speak to Creighton’s extraordinary level of commitment to his community, counsel said.

The court heard that Creighton’s nephew was killed ten years ago when he was set upon by a gang of youths and that his niece later died by suicide.

Kelly said that on the day in question, Creighton had been at a memorial service for his niece and had gone for a drink after the church ceremony.

Creighton bought the sum of €3,000 to court to offer to the victims, counsel added.

The court heard that Creighton raised funds for a charity for parents of children who die by suicide and also had a lifelong involvement in a folklore project in his local area, St Teresa’s Gardens.