Almost 800 arrested for 'driving while intoxicated' over Christmas and New Year period

ALMOST 800 PEOPLE were arrested for driving while intoxicated during An Garda Síochána’s Christmas and New Year road safety campaign, according to new figures.

Despite reduced traffic for certain periods over Christmas, the numbers detected for driving under the influence remained high, gardaí said.

From 4 December 2020 until 5 January, 790 road users were arrested for driving while intoxicated – under the influence of either drink or drugs.

Fixed charge notices were issued to 1,096 motorists for using a mobile phone while driving, while 314 FCNs were issued over seatbelt violations

In 2020 there were a total of 148 fatalities on Irish roads. This compares with 140 in 2019.

As part of the safety campaign, a national slow down day was carried out on 11 and 12 of December to detect those breaking speed limits.

The operation consisted of high visibility speed enforcement across the 1,300-speed enforcement zones, as well as the delivery of a road safety message through national, local and social media.

In total, 186,125 vehicles were checked, detecting 892 travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit. At the same time, 185,233 drivers were found to be compliant and drove within the speed limit.

Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman, Roads Policing and Community Engagement Bureau is appealing to all road users to remember the basics of road safety

“The message is clear, never drive if you are under the influence of alcohol or drugs, or a combination of both,” said Hilman.

“We also ask that drivers increase their compliance with speed limits in order to lower speed related collisions. This will reduce injuries on our roads and save lives.”