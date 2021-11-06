Police in Belfast city centre launch investigation into four alleged drink spikings

POLICE IN BELFAST have launched an investigation following four spiking incidents in Belfast city centre.

The PSNI, in a statement, said it is working on “detailed investigations” into each of the four incidents. CCTV footage is being reviewed in the areas where the spikings happened, police said.

The PSNI also said that it is stepping up its presence and visibility in Belfast city centre and want to reassure the members of the public.

Police have issued a warning to perpetrators that investigating these reported crimes is a priority and all avenues of enquiry are being explored to investigate and apprehend them.

Chief Inspector Darren Fox said: “We are currently conducting detailed investigations into four reported incidents of spiking in the Belfast area. I want to reassure the public that investigating these awful crimes and bringing perpetrators to justice is a priority for our officers. Police have been working with the hospitality sector to provide up to date advice and guidance around enhancing crime prevention measures that will ensure the safety of everyone.”

Fox urged anyone who thinks they have been spiked to contact police as soon as possible so that we can maximise all investigative opportunities.

“Any perpetrator who thinks they can get away with these despicable acts should be left in no doubt that police are leaving no stone unturned in our efforts to investigate and apprehend them,” he added.