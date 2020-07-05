'It felt like All Ireland final night': Images of packed crowds in Dublin city last night prompt criticism

Dr Maitiu O Tuathail was critical of the crowds he saw congregating yesterday.

THE SCENES DRIVING through Dublin city centre last night felt like “All Ireland final” day, a GP has said.

Images of people congregating in outside settings in the capital last night have drawn criticism amid fears that a lack of adherence to social distancing and other guidelines could lead to a resurgence of Covid-19 in the community.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Brendan O’Connor show this morning, Dr Maitiu O Tuathail described the city as “completely rammed” with people socialising and said there was a “festival atmosphere”.

“It was profoundly upsetting to be honest,” Ó Tuathail said.

His sentiments were echoed by former health minister Simon Harris this morning, who tweeted: “C’mon everyone. We’ve come too far to go back.”

Last Monday, Ireland entered Phase Three of re-opening the country after the Covid-19 restrictions introduced in March.

The latest phase has permitted restaurants and pubs – that serve food – to re-open. All those re-opening have to adhere to the public health guidance but there are fears that re-opening could bring about a rise in cases of Covid-19.

Dr Ó Tuathail said that to see people not adhering to the guidelines after the events of the last few months was a “slap in the face to those who’ve broken their backs to keep the country working”.

Gardai walking around the streets in Dublin City Centre to make sure pubs are not breaking the guidelines on social distancing, serving food or time limits etc



Yet this is allowed on Dame Lane..... pic.twitter.com/4inEgsY2Rm — Barry Whyte (@BarryWhyte85) July 4, 2020 Source: Barry Whyte /Twitter

He highlighted the “new phenomonen” of take-away pints, with people filling the streets and having a few drinks.

He said that colleagues in the health service had been “psychologically traumatised” by what they’ve had to deal with during the crisis, and don’t want to see a resurgence in cases again.

“After last night, I really think we’re weeks away from a second wave,” he said.

Minister Simon Harris added: “Great to see our economy re-opened and social life resuming but let’s keep using our cop on and common sense. We owe it to each other, to those families who have lost loved ones, to the local business we want to keep open and to our kids.”

C’mon everyone. We’ve come too far to go back. Great to see our economy reopened & social life resuming but let’s keep using our cop on & common sense. We owe it to each other, to those families who have lost loved ones, to the local business we want to keep open & to our kids https://t.co/zcoeWkETUg — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) July 5, 2020 Source: Simon Harris TD /Twitter

The Licenced Vintners Association was also critical of the images shared of street drinking in Dublin yesterday.

It said in a statement this afternoon: “This is in no way acceptable and completely jeopardises public health, given the lack of social distancing observed.