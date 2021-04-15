Poll: Have you drunk more, or less, during the pandemic?

DATA FROM REVENUE has shown that consumption of alcohol decreased by 6.5% in Ireland in the past year.

The Health Research Board (HRB) said this is “a relatively small decline, considering that pubs have been closed for the majority of the year”.

New research from the HRB found that Ireland’s alcohol consumption levels have plateaued since 2013, but consumption remains “significantly higher” than the government’s 2020 target of no more than 9.1 litres of pure alcohol per person a year.

It found that every person over the age of 15 drinks, on average, more than 10 litres of alcohol per year.

