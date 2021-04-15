#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 15 April 2021
Poll: Have you drunk more, or less, during the pandemic?

Research found that every person over the age of 15 in Ireland drinks, on average, more than 10 litres of alcohol per year.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 15 Apr 2021, 8:36 AM
16,590 Views 31 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5410354
Image: Shutterstock/Pormezz
Image: Shutterstock/Pormezz

DATA FROM REVENUE has shown that consumption of alcohol decreased by 6.5% in Ireland in the past year. 

The Health Research Board (HRB) said this is “a relatively small decline, considering that pubs have been closed for the majority of the year”.

New research from the HRB found that Ireland’s alcohol consumption levels have plateaued since 2013, but consumption remains “significantly higher” than the government’s 2020 target of no more than 9.1 litres of pure alcohol per person a year.

It found that every person over the age of 15 drinks, on average, more than 10 litres of alcohol per year.

So today we’re asking: Have you drunk more, or less, during the pandemic?


Poll Results:

Less (619)
More  (526)
About the same (279)
I don't drink (121)




About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

