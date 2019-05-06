Man arrested in Waterford after truck he was driving crashes into sea

Source: MacFlyMedia

GARDAÍ IN WATERFORD have arrested a man on suspicion of drink driving after the truck he was driving left the road and crashed into the sea.

The incident occurred on the N25 at Kinsale Beg shortly before 2am last night, gardaí have said.

The truck driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle and is in his 50s, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and taken to Dungarvan Garda Station.

No injuries were sustained in the incident and investigations are ongoing.

#WATERFORD Very heavy traffic now on N25 after incident. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) May 6, 2019

Following the crash, AA Roadwatch warned motorists of heavy traffic on the N25. “A stop-go system is in place there following an incident involving a truck overnight,” the AA reported this afternoon.

