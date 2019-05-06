This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man arrested in Waterford after truck he was driving crashes into sea

The incident occurred on the N25 at Kinsale Beg shortly before 2am last night.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 6 May 2019, 6:31 PM
6 minutes ago 1,522 Views No Comments
Truck. Source: MacFlyMedia

GARDAÍ IN WATERFORD have arrested a man on suspicion of drink driving after the truck he was driving left the road and crashed into the sea.

The incident occurred on the N25 at Kinsale Beg shortly before 2am last night, gardaí have said. 

The truck driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle and is in his 50s, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and taken to Dungarvan Garda Station.

No injuries were sustained in the incident and investigations are ongoing.

Following the crash, AA Roadwatch warned motorists of heavy traffic on the N25. “A stop-go system is in place there following an incident involving a truck overnight,” the AA reported this afternoon. 

Comments are closed for legal reasons. 

