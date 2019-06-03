Truck driver charged over fatal collision with pedestrian

A TRUCK DRIVER has been charged with dangerous driving causing death in connection with a fatal collision between a heavy goods vehicle and a pedestrian in Dublin.

The collision happened on the Swords Road (N1) at the Collins Avenue junction at around 12.30am on Friday as a truck was turning left.

The victim, 21-year-old Gerard Whyte, from Ballymun, Dublin, was taken to Beaumont Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. A post-mortem examination was carried out at the City Morgue by acting State Pathologist Dr Michael Curtis.

Gardaí appealed for information and released CCTV footage.

Today, a man was arrested and detained under the provisions of Section 4, Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Ballymun Garda Station.

He was brought to appear before Judge John Cheatle at Dublin District Court today.

Father-of-eight, Prince Aibangbe, aged 50, originally from Nigeria but living at William’s Way, Ongar, Dublin, faced a single charge of dangerous driving causing death.

Evidence of arrest, charge and caution was given by Garda David Jordan.

He told Judge Cheatle Mr Aibangbe replied: “It happened yesterday, it was an accident”.

Garda Jordan objected to bail.

Arrest

He agreed with defence solicitor Rory Staines that footage of the incident was circulated and Prince Aibangbe’s employer later contacted Bray Garda station. Aibangbe was arrested by arrangement at his place of work near the Naas Road, in Dublin.

The truck was also seized.

The garda said it was correct that Aibangbe was very forthcoming in the course of three interviews.

The solicitor put it to the Garda that Aibangbe “indicated that he clearly did not realise he had been involved in an accident”. In reply, Garda Jordan said the defendant “fled, failed to remain at the scene”.

The solicitor said the trucker did not accept that, and was not aware at the time.

The garda agreed that ultimately Prince Aibangbe was co-operative in terms of answering questions.

Pleading for bail, he said the defendant had eight children and four of them were adults living in Nigeria. The other four were dependents and in school. His former partner lived in Malahide and had attended the hearing.

The solicitor said his client came to Ireland in 2005 and had worked as a truck driver for 31 years. He told gardaí he had never been accident before.

He has applied for Irish citizenship but it has not yet been granted.

The truck has to be forensically examined and it was also likely the case will go forward to the Circuit Court on indictment. He would end up spending a “significant period” of time in custody prior to his trial, his solicitor argued.

It will also take some time to obtain directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions, Staines submitted.

The garda agreed that if bail were granted a number of conditions would be sought. Aibangbe would be asked to lodge money, surrender his passport and not apply for other travel documents, sign on daily at Blanchardstown Garda station and provide a contact phone number.

Judge Cheatle granted bail in the defendant’s own bond of €5,000 of which €2,500 must be lodged. He imposed the conditions sought by the Garda.

Aibangbe was remanded in custody with consent to bail and ordered to appear again at the district court on Friday.