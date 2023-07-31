Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 31 July 2023 Dublin: 16°C
The N24 Cahir-Clonmel Road, between Barne Lodge and Condon’s Cross, Co Tipperary
# Crash
Driver dies following collision between articulated lorry and van in Co Tipperary
The collision happened on the N24 Cahir-Clonmel Road, between Barne Lodge and Condon’s Cross.
4.6k
2
51 minutes ago

A PERSON HAS died following a collision between an articulated lorry and a van in Co Tipperary this morning. 

The collision happened on the N24 Cahir-Clonmel Road, between Barne Lodge and Condon’s Cross, at approximately 10.40am.

The driver of the van, a male whose age has not yet been confirmed, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A technical examination of the scene is ongoing by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. The road – which is the main Waterford to Limerick road – remains closed, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N24 this morning between 10am and 10.45am are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     