Driver (20s) killed in Kerry rally crash

A MAN IN his early 20s has died following a crash during a car rally in Co Kerry yesterday.

The single-vehicle accident took place at around 2pm during the Killarney Forestry Rally at Mount Eagle in Castleisland.

The driver of the car involved suffered serious injuries and was taken by air ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he later died.

A man in his 30s, who was a passenger in the car, was taken to Cork University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A spokesperson for the Gardaí said the force is engaging with the relevant agencies in relation to the matter.

Killarney and District Motor Club, the organisers of the rally, said the crash occurred on SS4 of the event.

“The Killarney and District Motor Club regrets to inform that following an accident on stage four of the Killarney Forest Rally, a competitor succumbed to his injuries and passed away in Cork University Hospital tonight (Sunday).

“We extend our sympathies to his family and friends. May he Rest in Peace.”

Women in Motorsport Ireland also paid tribute to the man that died.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the competitor who sadly passed away following a tragic accident at the Killarney Forestry Rally yesterday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his co-driver, family and friends during this difficult time.

“Our thoughts also go out to the medical crews, air ambulance crew, marshals and fellow competitors who did everything they could. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam,” it said.

Louth crash

Gardaí are also appealing for witnesses to a serious crash that took place at 8:30pm last night on the N53 in Rassan, Dundalk, Co Louth.

The single vehicle collision occurred when a car hit a tree.

Two backseat passengers – who are women aged 23 and 21 – received serious injuries and were removed from the scene to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Both women remain in a critical condition.

The driver and front seat passenger – who are both men in their late teens – were uninjured.

The N53 road is currently closed at Rassan and local traffic diversions are in place. The Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are due at the scene today.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any person who was travelling on the N53 last night between 8pm and 9pm and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on (042) 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.