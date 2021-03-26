Driver working for Irish-founded aid agency GOAL shot dead by gunmen in Ethiopia

A DRIVER WORKING for Irish-founded aid agency GOAL has been shot dead by gunmen in Ethiopia.

The driver, who was from the country, was killed on Wednesday after a rental car transporting a staff member was stopped in Ethiopia’s West Wellega Zone.

Gunmen forced the driver and the staff member out of the vehicle, before taking supplies and setting the car on fire.

The staff member and driver were held in bushes nearby. After being questioned by the attackers, the driver was shot and killed while the staff member managed to escape.

The charity confirmed that the car was identified by the GOAL logo and a ‘no gun’ sign.

It also said its operations in the area have been suspended pending an investigation into the incident and a security review.

“We send our deepest condolences to the family of the driver of the vehicle who was tragically killed in such violent circumstances,” a spokesperson said.

“We utterly condemn this attack on humanitarian workers who are operating in a very challenging environment to help vulnerable communities in need. This attack cannot be tolerated.”

Minister of State Colm Brophy also condemned the killing, saying he was “deeply shocked” by the incident.

“I offer my deepest condolences to the family and colleagues of the victim,” he said.

“This brings to seven the number of humanitarian workers killed in Ethiopia over the past year. That is seven too many.”