Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 27 June, 2020
Transport Minister confirms driver testing will resume in Phase 3 of the roadmap

Although no date has been set yet, the minister confirmed it will resume over the coming three weeks.

By Conor McCrave Saturday 27 Jun 2020, 12:10 PM
1 hour ago 6,489 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5134771
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

THE TRANSPORT MINISTER has confirmed that driver testing will resume during Phase 3 over the coming three weeks but added that no date has been set. 

Driver testing was suspended on 13 March due to the Covid-19 pandemic and drivers who held a learner’s permit, which would expire during the suspension of testing, were granted an extension of four months. 

Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross today said plans are underway to resume testing over the coming three weeks but added measures will be put in place to protect staff at testing centres as well as candidates taking a test. 

The close proximity of drivers and testers in one vehicle during a test has been a concern but Ross said “things will be different when the driving test resumes”.

“It will be gradual, and measures will be put in place to protect staff and customers. This will mean that for all categories being tested, at least for the initial resumption period, everyone will have to get used to the new protocols to prevent the spread of Covid-19,” he said. 

“Given the nature of the driving test, which in many cases involves a tester and candidate sitting near each other for periods well in excess of 15 minutes, the reopening of the service must be done in accordance with Government Protocols and public health safety measures.

“These measures, the details of which will be supplied to all candidates attending a driving test, will have to be observed at all test centres when the service resumes.”

A decision has been made to extend learner permits, which were due to expire between March and June, by four months. All learner permits due to expire between 1 July and 31 October will have the validity of their permits extended by four months. 

The resumption of driving tests will also trigger the resumption of driving lessons. The revised Government road map for Phase 3 identifies Driving Schools as an economic activity and work that can resume from Monday 29 June.

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

