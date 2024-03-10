Drogheda politicians hit out at Government as dual-use model ruled out for D Hotel

TDS AND COUNCILLORS in Drogheda have criticised the Government as it rules out a dual-use model for the D Hotel.

In a letter sent to Drogheda Borough Council members yesterday morning, Saturday, March 9, Minister for Equality and Integration Roderic O’Gorman said a dual-use model would not be possible. This would have meant the hotel would have continued to operate while also accommodating asylum seekers.

Minister O’Gorman explained that it would not be possible largely due to concerns over child safeguarding in the letter seen by The Journal.

He wrote: “We have discussed the ‘dual occupancy’ proposal at length with the hotel owner. However, very serious concerns remain.”

The Minister noted however that the bar and function room in the hotel will continue to be open to the public.

Yesterday’s decision came after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said in the Dáil last month that he believed a dual-use model would be the best solution for the town.

It was announced last month, that the D Hotel, the largest hotel in the town, would close from early March to be converted into an accommodation centre for up to 500 international protection seekers.

At the time, the news was met with outrage from local politicians who decried the impact the move would have on the large town’s tourism industry and the ripple effect it would have on other businesses.

Local councillors and TDs have been keen to stress that Drogheda has and will continue to be a welcoming town to migrants.

When a protest was organised last month over the loss of the hotel by the far-right Irish Freedom Party, local elected politicians urged the public not to attend. On the day, approximately 300 people turned out.

Labour TD Ged Nash said at the time: “The important point is 41,000 Droghedians didn’t.”

Drogheda Borough Council met with Minister O’Gorman and Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys earlier this month and had queried using other council owned properties for international protection seeker accommodation instead.

O’Gorman said yesterday that this was being explored and a response would be received in due course.

Response

Responding to the letter, Deputy Mayor of Drogheda Kevin Callan told The Journal that dual-use was proposed by the Government initially and was something the Council was willing to work with them on.

He said the Council members “greatly regret” that the Government “missed an opportunity to engage in a meaningful way to find a solution to secure the town’s economy “and to help those seeking protection”.

“Drogheda could have been an example of a community that worked with Government. Despite this offer from us to Government, it is clear that the approach to Drogheda will be the approach across the country going forward.

“This is our view is a mistake and a lost opportunity,” he said.

The Independent Councillor also noted that it was “unusual” to receive the letter from the Minister on a Saturday morning.

Sinn Féin TD for Louth, Imelda Munster told The Journal that it was obvious from the day the contract was signed that dual-use was not an option.

She noted that the hotel owner had “categorically” ruled out such a model and accused Minister O’Gorman and the Taoiseach of “stringing people along”.

“Dual use was never an option, had it ever been it would have been negotiated by Minister before contract was signed and sealed,” she said.

Meanwhile, Labour TD for Louth Ged Nash said this is “a problem of the Government’s own making”.

“Efforts to isolate a Green Minister by Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil will not wash,” he said.

Nash also noted that it was revealed through a Parliamentary Question earlier this week that the hotel was initially offered to the Department to assist with the response to the Ukraine crisis.

“The Department rejected that offer and then proposed to the hotel owners that the hotel could be considered as a facility to house international protection applicants,” he said.

He labeled the public meeting last week between public representatives and the Taoiseach and Ministers O’Gorman and Humpreys as a “face-saving courtesy meeting”.

“Drogheda must now move on from this. We will welcome with warmth, decency, generosity, humanity and solidarity the families who will come to Drogheda under all kinds of difficult human circumstances over the next few weeks and months,” Nash said.