#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Sunday 7 February 2021
Advertisement

Educate Together raises concerns with department amid parents' dismay over plans to move school

Labour TD Ged Nash told the Daíl this week that the planned move was a “ridiculous, wrong-headed decision [that] needs to be overturned”.

By Sean Murray Sunday 7 Feb 2021, 6:45 AM
51 minutes ago 2,012 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5347161
Image: Fergus O'Dowd/Facebook
Image: Fergus O'Dowd/Facebook

THE NATIONAL OFFICE of Educate Together has said it is working with the Department of Education to find a suitable solution, after parents and school leaders expressed their dismay at plans to move the Drogheda Educate Together to a new location. 

The organisation said it has also called for a cross-departmental review of the wider planning processes around school buildings and sites to try to provide more certainty to schools, parents and children in the future. 

The Drogheda Educate Together school is currently located on Mill Road in east Meath, but the new plans ratified by the Louth and Meath Education and Training Board (LMETB) will see it moved to the grounds of St Oliver’s Community College in the town. 

Local TDs branded the move “ridiculous” and said the preference for all was to keep the school located in the east Meath area

The new site will have modular buildings put in place that will “encroach on a significant portion” of the playing pitches and recreational space at St Oliver’s. 

This will be the third move for the Educate Together second-level school in the last number of years.

In a letter sent on behalf of parents to Minister for Education Norma Foley, it described how they’d been left reeling by the “incomprehensible” decision.

“The impact and callous disregard for our children has been felt very deeply in our community this week,” they said.

In the Dáil on Thursday, Junior Education Minister Josepha Madigan was pressed by local TDs Ged Nash and Fergus O’Dowd on the matter. 

Nash characterised the planned move as a “ridiculous, wrong-headed decision [that] needs to be overturned”.

Minister Madigan said it has proven “challenging to identify suitable available sites” in the area to provide a permanent school building for the Drogheda Educate Together.

She said that demand for accommodation in the school this September meant that it could not remain at its current site. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Obtaining a site for the permanent location of Drogheda ETSS is a priority for my Department,” she said. “I will be bringing the comments of the Deputies to the attention of the Minister, Deputy [Norma] Foley.”

On Friday, the Department of Education held a meeting with the national office of Educate Together.

In a statement, Educate Together said that “significant concerns” had been raised by the school’s board of management over the move and these concerns had been shared with the department. 

It said: “Educate Together expects to engage further with the Department and the school board of management in the coming weeks in order to ensure a suitable interim accommodation solution for the Drogheda ETSS school community for August 2021 and, importantly, to ensure a suitable permanent building is provided as soon as possible.

“The organisation is committed to working with the Department of Education and other stakeholders to ensure that suitable temporary and permanent accommodation is provided for schools in a timely fashion.

“However, considerable improvements are required in our planning systems so that school communities have certainty in relation to their accommodation much sooner, and so that they do not have to move multiple times. In this regard, Educate Together has called for a cross-departmental review of the wider planning processes around school buildings and school sites.”

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie