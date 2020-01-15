'No coincidence' human body parts dumped in areas of Dublin linked to gangland crime

A burnt out car which contained human remains, believed to be linked to the disappearance of a 17-year-old boy from Co Louth, is removed from the scene on Trinity Terrace in the Drumcondra area of Dublin.

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE murder and dismemberment of a teenage boy believe there is “no coincidence” to where the body parts of the boy have turned up.

Officers said this evening 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods was the victim of the murder, which was linked to the ongoing Drogheda feud.

On Monday night, gardaí were called to the Moatview area of Coolock. There they discovered a hold-all bag containing what appeared to be human limbs. Parts of a torso was also discovered.

Today, gardaí discovered the head of the victim in a burnt-out car at Trinity Terrace, near Croke Park, in the early hours of this morning.

Forensic Science Ireland carried out tests on the body parts to confirm the person’s identity.

Detectives, who are now basing the investigation out of Drogheda Garda Station, are probing the theory that the teenager got too deeply involved in the current feud and carried out attacks on the homes of gang rivals.

Last month, he was convicted of an offence in relation to carrying out acts of intimidation.

As a result of this intelligence, gardaí are this evening searching at least three homes in Drogheda they believe could be central to the investigation. Armed units as well as forensic teams are currently in place.

Gardaí are carrying out forensic tests on a home in Rathmullen Park which they believe might have been used to house the teenage victim.

At this time, gardaí believe there is “no coincidence” that parts of the teenager’s body are being dumped in Coolock and in the north-east inner city of Dublin.

Both these areas are affiliated with the rival Drogheda gang and gardaí believe that the dumping of these parts is “sending a message” to the other side.

While investigations are at a very early stage, gardaí are working on the theory that the murder and dismemberment was in retaliation for the murder of drug dealer Richard Carberry in November last year.

The teenage victim had recently carried out attacks on the home of a relative close to the gang boss, making him an obvious target for the attack, detectives believe.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, Crime Stoppers 1800 250 025 or any Garda station.