Man charged after alleged serious assault in Drogheda

Knockbrack Downs, where the assault took place.

Knockbrack Downs, where the assault took place.

A MAN HAS been arrested following an alleged serious assault in Drogheda last night.

At around 9.30pm yesterday evening, a man in his 50s was allegedly assaulted at a house in Knockbrack Downs in Drogheda.

He was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda with apparent stab wounds, but his condition is thought to be not life-threatening.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene of the assault. He was detained in Drogheda Garda Station last night.

The man has now been charged and will appear before Drogheda District Court this morning.

The scene is currently preserved by Gardaí before a full technical examination is carried out.

Comments are closed for legal reasons