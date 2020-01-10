This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 10 January, 2020
Man charged after alleged serious assault in Drogheda

A man in his 20s has been arrested and charged.

By Dominic McGrath Friday 10 Jan 2020, 8:24 AM
Knockbrack Downs, where the assault took place.
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

A MAN HAS been arrested following an alleged serious assault in Drogheda last night. 

At around 9.30pm yesterday evening, a man in his 50s was allegedly assaulted at a house in Knockbrack Downs in Drogheda. 

He was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda with apparent stab wounds, but his condition is thought to be not life-threatening. 

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene of the assault. He was detained in Drogheda Garda Station last night. 

The man has now been charged and will appear before Drogheda District Court this morning. 

The scene is currently preserved by Gardaí before a full technical examination is carried out. 

Comments are closed for legal reasons

