Man (20s) arrested in connection with murder of teenager in January 2020

GARDAÍ HAVE TODAY arrested a man in his mid 20s in connection with their investigation into the murder of a teenager.

The teenager was killed in January 2020.

Due to a court restriction identifying children who have been murdered, he cannot be named at this time.

The man arrested this morning is currently being detained under a Section 42 warrant of the Criminal Justice Act 1999.

A man and woman were arrested by gardaí investigating the murder earlier this week.

They remain detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 at Drogheda and Balbriggan garda stations.

These latest arrests bring to eight the number of people arrested in this investigation to date, gardaí said.

Comments are closed for legal reasons