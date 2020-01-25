Leo Varadkar among those taking part in rally against violence in Drogheda

A RALLY IS taking place in Drogheda to voice opposition against drug-related violence in the town.

The demonstration comes amid an ongoing feud between rival gangs.

It was organised in the wake of the murder of 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods earlier in January.

The teenager was murdered and dismembered and parts of his body were dumped in different locations in Dublin. His killing was the third linked to the feud.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin and Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald are all in attendance in Drogheda today.

McDonald said earlier today that communities are “suffering from the scourge of crime”.

“They need to be listened to and supported… We have seen a spate of horrific murders and assaults across the State in recent times, including here in Drogheda,” McDonald said today.



“The people responsible for these heinous crimes need to be taken off the streets.”

The event will see local people walk from the Bridge of Peace to St Peter’s Church for a rally that will include several speeches.

Louise O’Mahony, manager of the Louth Community Drug and Alcohol Team, told the crowd this afternoon that “enough is enough”.

The brutal killing of Mulready-Woods has made law and order a key issue in the general election campaign.

With reporting by Garreth MacNamee