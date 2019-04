GARDAÍ ARE DEALING with a suspected shooting in Drogheda this evening.

A number of garda units are at the scene. The incident happened at the Hardmans Gardens area of the town.

One man is believed to have suffered injuries.

A number of shots were fired during the incident.

A garda spokeswoman said: “The incident occurred at Hardmans Gardens, Drogheda and one man has been injured and removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

“No more details at this time.”