Man injured in Drogheda shooting incident

A MAN HAS been rushed to hospital this afternoon after a shooting incident in Louth.

Officers were called to attend the incident at the M1 Retail Park in Drogheda that was reported just after 3pm today, a garda spokesperson confirmed.

The man in his 30s is being treated at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

The scene has been closed off by gardaí and an investigation is under way.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200