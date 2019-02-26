This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 26 February, 2019
Man injured in Drogheda shooting incident

The incident happened just after 3pm.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 26 Feb 2019, 3:49 PM
Image: LMFM
Image: LMFM

A MAN HAS been rushed to hospital this afternoon after a shooting incident in Louth.

Officers were called to attend the incident at the M1 Retail Park in Drogheda that was reported just after 3pm today, a garda spokesperson confirmed.

The man in his 30s is being treated at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

The scene has been closed off by gardaí and an investigation is under way.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200

Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

