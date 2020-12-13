#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 13 December 2020
Man (40s) charged in relation to murder investigation of 17-year-old boy

He is due to appear in court this afternoon.

By Orla Dwyer Sunday 13 Dec 2020, 10:49 AM
Image: Rollingnews.ie
Image: Rollingnews.ie

A MAN IN his 40s has been charged in relation to the murder investigation of a 17-year-old boy in Drogheda in January this year. 

The man was arrested earlier this week and detained at Drogheda Garda Station.

He is due to appear before the Dundalk District Court this afternoon.

Two men were arrested and released without charge in recent days in relation to the investigation. 

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in both instances. Investigations are ongoing. 

Orla Dwyer
