Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 4 August 2023 Dublin: 17°C
Dublin Airport, Terminal two.
# Dublin Airport
Dublin Airport bound flights diverted to Belfast due to drone sighting
The public has been reminded that it is illegal to fly drones within 5km of the airport.
4.4k
11
57 minutes ago

TWO PLANES BOUND for Dublin Airport were diverted to Belfast today as flight operations were briefly halted following a drone sighting. 

The drone was spotted just after 12pm in the vicinity of the airfield, and the sighting has since been confirmed. 

This caused flight operations to be paused for a period of ten minutes. 

An Aer Lingus flight coming in from Frankfurt and a Ryanair flight from Birmingham had to alter their flight paths. 

A daa spokesperson issued a statement reminding the public that it is illegal to fly a drone without permission within 5km of Dublin Airport. 

Repeated drone incidents earlier in the year resulted in Delays at Dublin Airport, and a garda investigation. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
11
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     