Dublin Airport bound flights diverted to Belfast due to drone sighting

TWO PLANES BOUND for Dublin Airport were diverted to Belfast today as flight operations were briefly halted following a drone sighting.

The drone was spotted just after 12pm in the vicinity of the airfield, and the sighting has since been confirmed.

This caused flight operations to be paused for a period of ten minutes.

An Aer Lingus flight coming in from Frankfurt and a Ryanair flight from Birmingham had to alter their flight paths.

A daa spokesperson issued a statement reminding the public that it is illegal to fly a drone without permission within 5km of Dublin Airport.

Repeated drone incidents earlier in the year resulted in Delays at Dublin Airport, and a garda investigation.