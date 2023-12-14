‘Drones are not toys’ warn authorities ahead of Christmas

DRONE OPERATORS MUST comply with safety and privacy rules, a new campaign by three Irish authorities highlights.

The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA), An Garda Síochána (AGS) and Dublin City Council launched the campaign today in advance of some of the busiest shopping days before Christmas.

Those who receive drones as presents should be aware that some drone pilots may need to register with the IAA and follow a range of rules and regulations if their drone is over 250 grams or has a camera, for example.

Drones are not permitted within five kilometres of an airport and may breach privacy or data protection laws in some circumstances.

There are also costs associated. Registration as a drone operator costs €30 and is valid for two years.

“Drone use has increased significantly in recent years,” said Jim Gavin, IAA’s chief operations officer. “Piloting a drone is fun but it comes with responsibility to fly it safely while respecting people’s privacy.

Remember a drone is not a toy and can have very serious consequences if it collides with a person, an animal or another aircraft.

Inspector John Egan of the Garda Air Support Unit said that some illegal drone operations carry criminal penalties and added that gardaí have the power to seize drones if they suspect criminal activity.

This year, a statutory instrument gave gardaí the power to prosecute offenders whereas previously, it was up to the IAA to enforce the law.

The IAA introduced mandatory drone registration and regulations in December 2015. By 2023, it had over 16,000 trained drone pilots.

For children under the age of 16 flying a drone of more than 250 grams, a parent or guardian must register as the drone operator on their behalf and supervise the child at all times.

With the rapid growth of drone usage “we are concerned… that not all new pilots may be aware of their responsibilities which can lead to unsafe flying”, said Enda Walsh, UAS Manager/Drones Champion from the IAA.

“If you do get a drone this Christmas,” said Gavin, “remember it’s your responsibility to know the rules and fly it safely.”

—

