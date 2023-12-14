Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 14 December 2023 Dublin: 8°C
Shutterstock/Den Rozhnovsky You need to register with the IAA to fly a drone over 250 grams or with a camera
Drone Police

‘Drones are not toys’ warn authorities ahead of Christmas

The ‘Drone Safely This Christmas’ campaign was launched today to make consumers aware of drone rules.
1
384
18 minutes ago

DRONE OPERATORS MUST comply with safety and privacy rules, a new campaign by three Irish authorities highlights.

The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA), An Garda Síochána (AGS) and Dublin City Council  launched the campaign today in advance of some of the busiest shopping days before Christmas.

Those who receive drones as presents should be aware that some drone pilots may need to register with the IAA and follow a range of rules and regulations if their drone is over 250 grams or has a camera, for example.

  • Noteworthy wants to investigate whether drone rules are being enforced incorrectly. Find out more here.

Drones are not permitted within five kilometres of an airport and may breach privacy or data protection laws in some circumstances.

There are also costs associated. Registration as a drone operator costs €30 and is valid for two years.

“Drone use has increased significantly in recent years,” said Jim Gavin, IAA’s chief operations officer. “Piloting a drone is fun but it comes with responsibility to fly it safely while respecting people’s privacy.

Remember a drone is not a toy and can have very serious consequences if it collides with a person, an animal or another aircraft.

Inspector John Egan of the Garda Air Support Unit said that some illegal drone operations carry criminal penalties and added that gardaí have the power to seize drones if they suspect criminal activity.

This year, a statutory instrument gave gardaí the power to prosecute offenders whereas previously, it was up to the IAA to enforce the law.

The IAA introduced mandatory drone registration and regulations in December 2015. By 2023, it had over 16,000 trained drone pilots.

For children under the age of 16 flying a drone of more than 250 grams, a parent or guardian must register as the drone operator on their behalf and supervise the child at all times.

With the rapid growth of drone usage “we are concerned… that not all new pilots may be aware of their responsibilities which can lead to unsafe flying”, said Enda Walsh, UAS Manager/Drones Champion from the IAA.

“If you do get a drone this Christmas,” said Gavin, “remember it’s your responsibility to know the rules and fly it safely.”

Support Noteworthy’s investigation

Are drone laws being enforced incorrectly in Ireland?  

Design for DRONE POLICE - a drone in the foreground is set against a background of Irish fields with hills in the distance.

The Noteworthy team wants to untangle the rules governing drone use and examine whether they are being correctly enforced. Investigations are sourced from and crowdfunded by the public.

Help fund this work >>

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Alice Chambers
alicechambers@noteworthy.ie
@aflchambers
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     