THE GOVERNMENT WILL today launch its Annual Risk Assessment document and warn of the risk to critical undersea cables, among other threats.

Last year’s report focused on identifying nuclear threats, higher interest rates and the absence of a sitting government in Northern Ireland among its new top strategic risks in 2023.

The document, compiled by the Department of Defence, is used to inform policy decisions by Government.

Published annually since 2014, the National Risk Assessment report identifies the challenges facing Ireland in the coming years.

The Tánaiste and Minister for Defence, Micheál Martin will publish this year’s report with its associated research project, FUTUREPROOF-IE.

The study has identified 22 key risks including new threats from disruption to the critical supply chain and anti-microbial resistant infection.

The perennial issue of damage to Undersea Infrastructure is still a top priority.

Ireland has joined a new agreement with Nato which will see enhanced cooperation aimed at protecting against potential threats to undersea infrastructure and cybersecurity.

The Individually Tailored Partnership Programme (ITPP) will allow for greater information and intelligence sharing with the military alliance in areas such as peacekeeping, maritime security and tackling cyber and hybrid threats.

Last year, The Journal travelled to Portugal and witnessed an Irish team of Naval Service Divers working on perfecting undersea capabilities.

In an apparent nod to the instability in the Middle East the report will also state that there are concerns for oil supply.

Drone use in conventional warfare, currently being used in Ukraine and in the Middle East, is also a noted risk for Ireland the report will state.

Drones being used near Dublin Airport also caused significant problems for air travel in the last twelve months.

It is understood that the threats could include drone use by criminals, terrorists and bad actors to spy on infrastructure and damage facilities.

The 2023 National Risk Assessment was supported by research carried out by the FUTUREPROOF-IE project which was funded by the European Union through the Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (DG-ECHO).

The report will be launched in Dublin today.