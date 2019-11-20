This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 20 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Fallen off a cliff': Committee hears of large drop in number of young girls cycling in Ireland

Cycling groups pointed to census data showing a drop in girls cycling to school.

By Conor McCrave Wednesday 20 Nov 2019, 11:52 AM
29 minutes ago 1,180 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4899097
Image: Shutterstock/Lolostock
Image: Shutterstock/Lolostock

AN OIREACHTAS COMMITTEE has heard there has been a significant downturn in the number of girls who are cycling to school in recent years. 

Representatives from cycling groups including I Bike Dublin, Cyclist.ie and the Dublin Cycling Campaign are appearing before members of the Oireachtas Committee on Transport, Tourism and Sport this morning. 

Each group has highlighted concerns for the safety of cyclists and cycling infrastructure in Ireland, with some of them pointing to a downturn in the number of girls and women who cycle over safety fears. 

“In 2016, there were only 694 secondary school girls cycling to school, and over 2000 driving themselves, while in 1986, while I was in secondary school myself, there were over 19,000 girls cycling to school as per Census data,” Dr Damien Ó Tuama, national cycling coordinator at Cyclist.ie, said.

“We are particularly conscious that in many parts of Ireland – and in rural Ireland especially – that the numbers of children cycling to school have fallen off a cliff.”

“The proper resourcing and development of cycling nationally, as proposed in many government strategies, can have wide-ranging positive impacts on many aspects of Irish society,” he added.

In an opening statement, I Bike Dublin said: “Tens of thousands of people get on their bikes in Dublin every day. Tens of thousands more would do so if they felt it was safe. 

“Earlier this year, Moya Murdock, CEO of the Road Safety Authority claimed that Ireland has the second safest roads in Europe. If our roads are so safe, why are so few children and women cycling?”

Louise Williams, of the Dublin Cycling Campaign cautioned that “if we assume we’re catering to everybody there is a fear that by default we’ll be catering for men” adding that a holistic view of upcoming cycling infrastructure should look at making life safer for all cyclists. 

Social Democrats TD, Catherine Murphy called on the NTA to provide reassurances when its representatives meet with groups, adding there is a “conflict” between cycling infrastructure and other transport infrastructure in Ireland. 

Related Reads

12.11.19 Drivers who dangerously overtake cyclists face automatic fine and penalty points from today
07.11.19 Shane Ross says he understands cyclist 'die ins' as he's presented with flowers for dead cyclists
03.04.19 Plans for Dublin's 5km Liffey cycle route unveiled by NTA

“I am one of the offenders that primarily drives into town and I can see the growing number of people who are cycling.

“The reason there is a conflict is we’ve created the conflict, because we haven’t designed the city or designed our towns for a sustainable form of transport.”

“The numbers of people cycling to work outnumbers the number of people who comes in on the luas,” she said. 

“I’ve travelled to different cities in Europe and you tend to take photos of good ideas… you see large numbers cycling but you don’t see the conflict.”

Our colleagues at Noteworthy.ie have published a proposal to investigate which roads and junctions are the most dangerous for cyclists in Ireland. Click here if you wish to support their work.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie