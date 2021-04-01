#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Thursday 1 April 2021
Advertisement

Drug-driving incidents jump 11% this year despite Covid-19 lockdown

Authorities warn motorists of the dangers of drug driving ahead of the Easter bank holiday weekend.

By Press Association Thursday 1 Apr 2021, 7:48 PM
39 minutes ago 1,372 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5399068
Image: Shutterstock.com
Image: Shutterstock.com

DRUG-DRIVING INCIDENTS jumped by 11% in the first three months of the year, figures show.

It comes as data from the Medical Bureau of Road Safety (MBRS) show a 37% rise in the number of blood and urine specimens submitted for drugs testing in 2020 compared with 2019.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA), An Garda Siochana and the Medical Bureau of Road Safety (MBRS) have highlighted the dangers of drug driving ahead of the Easter bank holiday weekend.

Statistics show that of the 4,435 blood and urine specimens tested for drugs last year, almost three quarters were found to be positive for at least one drug.

Cannabis remained the most prevalent drug detected, with three in five tests returning a positive result.

Analysis also showed increased detection of cocaine use, with between 30% to 40% of specimens provided testing positive for this drug.

Garda figures for the full year revealed 3,988 incidents of drug driving.

There have been 997 incidents so far in 2021, in comparison with 899 in the first three months of 2020. This represents an 11% increase.

Professor Denis Cusack, head of the Medical Bureau of Road Safety, said: “The high level of enforcement seen last year has continued into 2021. Similar increased numbers of specimens are being received by the Bureau for drugs analysis in the first three months of this year compared to the same time period in 2020.

“While cannabis continues to be the most prevalent drug detected, the increase in specimens testing positive for cocaine is worrying.

“Benzodiazepines, which include many prescribable anti-anxiety medications, continue to be a concern too, with about 20% of specimens screened last year resulting in a positive test for benzodiazepines.”

Prof Cusack added: “If taking prescription medication, drivers need to follow the advice of their prescribing doctor and dispensing pharmacist and must be aware of the level of potential impairment, even temporary, that the medication may cause.

“This is particularly important if the dosage or brand of that medication is altered. If you are in any doubt, speak to your doctor or pharmacist about your concerns.”

Sam Waide, CEO of the RSA, said: “The figures from the MBRS and An Garda Siochana clearly show that driving under the influence of drugs remains a significant problem in Ireland.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Some drug drivers incorrectly believe that certain drugs make them better drivers and imagine themselves at low risk of collision.

“They also tend to overestimate their driving ability and show little understanding of how drugs affect their driving.

“Even a small amount of certain drugs can seriously affect a driver’s motor skills, balance and co-ordination, perception, attention, reaction time, and judgment on the roads, putting not only the driver at risk, but also passengers and other road users in danger.”

Despite lockdowns and less traffic on Ireland’s roads in 2020, detections of drug driving increased, with 3,988 drug-driving arrests last year.

A total of six people have been killed and 53 people seriously injured over Easter bank holiday weekends between 2016 to 2020.

To date in 2021, a total of 21 people have died on Irish roads, 25 fewer than the same period in 2020.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie