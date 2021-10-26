#Open journalism No news is bad news

Gardaí seize €150,000 worth of suspected cannabis in Monaghan

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene

By Zuzia Whelan Tuesday 26 Oct 2021, 10:55 AM
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED €150,000 worth of suspected cannabis plants and herb following the search of a house in Monaghan yesterday, 25 October. 

At about 9pm on Monday, gardaí linked to Carrickmacross Garda Station searched the premises under Operation Tara. 

A man in his early 20s was arrested at the scene and is being held at Carrickmacross Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drugs Trafficking Act 1996.

Operation Tara was launched by gardaí in July to tackle illegal drug dealing at all levels across the country. 

