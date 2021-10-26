Gardaí seize €150,000 worth of suspected cannabis in Monaghan

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED €150,000 worth of suspected cannabis plants and herb following the search of a house in Monaghan yesterday, 25 October.
At about 9pm on Monday, gardaí linked to Carrickmacross Garda Station searched the premises under Operation Tara.
A man in his early 20s was arrested at the scene and is being held at Carrickmacross Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drugs Trafficking Act 1996.
Operation Tara was launched by gardaí in July to tackle illegal drug dealing at all levels across the country.
