Gardaí seize €150,000 worth of suspected cannabis in Monaghan

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED €150,000 worth of suspected cannabis plants and herb following the search of a house in Monaghan yesterday, 25 October.

At about 9pm on Monday, gardaí linked to Carrickmacross Garda Station searched the premises under Operation Tara.

A man in his early 20s was arrested at the scene and is being held at Carrickmacross Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drugs Trafficking Act 1996.

Operation Tara was launched by gardaí in July to tackle illegal drug dealing at all levels across the country.