Dublin: 20°C Friday 29 July 2022
Two women and man released from garda custody following arrests over €72k cocaine seizure

More than €10,000 in cash was seized at one location.

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 29 Jul 2022, 7:20 PM
1 hour ago
https://jrnl.ie/5829354
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

TWO WOMEN AND a man who were arrested yesterday in connection with a cocaine and cash seizure have been released without charge.

As part of Operation Tara, gardaí yesterday seized approximately €72,500 worth of cocaine and €10,265 in cash, following a search operation in Galway.

Gardaí attached to the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit searched a house in the Headford Road area of Galway city. During the course of this search €9,500 cocaine and €10,265 cash was seized.

Gardaí arrested a woman in her 30s at the scene. 

A second search was conducted at a residence in Menlo, Galway, where cocaine worth €63,000 was recovered. A man and a woman, both in their 20s, were arrested in relation to this seizure.

Gardaí said files are now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and investigations are ongoing.

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

