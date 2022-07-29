Two women and man released from garda custody following arrests over €72k cocaine seizure

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
TWO WOMEN AND a man who were arrested yesterday in connection with a cocaine and cash seizure have been released without charge.
As part of Operation Tara, gardaí yesterday seized approximately €72,500 worth of cocaine and €10,265 in cash, following a search operation in Galway.
Gardaí attached to the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit searched a house in the Headford Road area of Galway city. During the course of this search €9,500 cocaine and €10,265 cash was seized.
Gardaí arrested a woman in her 30s at the scene.
A second search was conducted at a residence in Menlo, Galway, where cocaine worth €63,000 was recovered. A man and a woman, both in their 20s, were arrested in relation to this seizure.
Gardaí said files are now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and investigations are ongoing.
