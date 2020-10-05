Gardaí seize €440k worth of cannabis following Clondalkin searches

GARDAÍ AND REVENUE seized €440k worth of drugs after raids in west Dublin last Friday.
A joint operation was conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and Revenue Customs Service, which resulted in the search of a house and business premises.
During the course of this search, cannabis with an estimated value of €440,000 was seized.
Gardaí arrested a 46-year-old man in connection with this seizure. He was detained at Ronanstown Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act), 1996.
He has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the DPP.
