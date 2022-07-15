Man arrested and €220,000 worth of drugs seized at house in Cork City

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A MAN HAS been arrested and approximately €220,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis has been seized following a search operation in Cork City yesterday.
The search was carried out last night at approximately 8.30pm at a house in Cork city.
Cocaine with an estimated value of €210,000 was seized, alongside €10,000 worth of cannabis.
These drugs are set to be sent for further analysis by Gardaí.
Gardaí also seized an imitation firearm and €3,100 in cash at the house.
A man, who is aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and was taken to Bridewell Garda Station. He is currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
Investigations remain ongoing.
