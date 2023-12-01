Advertisement

Two arrests and €8 million in heroin seized as Gardaí intercept plane at Weston Airport

The airport, which is also a flight school, is located between Lucan and Celbridge.
59 minutes ago

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested after Gardaí seized a plane and heroin worth €8 million at Weston Airport in Dublin.

The seizure comes after an extensive intelligence operation involving both Revenue and the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau. 

It is the largest seizure of heroin in Ireland so far this year.

The two men, who are in their 40s and 60s, have been arrested on suspicion of organised crime activity and are being detained in Kildare under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006.

The airport is located between Lucan and Celbridge, 13km outside Dublin city. It offers flight training for trainee pilots. 

Eimer McAuley
