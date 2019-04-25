Gardaí seize €40k worth of cannabis after controlled delivery in Meath

GARDAÍ ATTACHED TO the Meath Divisional Drug Unit today seized €40k worth of cannabis in a planned operation.

A controlled delivery of drugs was made to an address at Newcastle, Oldcastle, Co. Meath today.

Gardaí said that a search of the premises on warrant was conducted and two kilos of cannabis in herbal form with an estimated street value of €40,000 was recovered and one man arrested.

This man (mid 20s) is presently detained under the provisions of Section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Kells Garda station.