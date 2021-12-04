#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 4 December 2021
Drugs worth €120,000 seized in operation targeting paramilitaries in Belfast

A 21-year-old man has been arrested.

By Eoghan Dalton Saturday 4 Dec 2021, 6:52 PM
Image: PA
AN OPERATION TARGETING paramilitaries in Belfast discovered drugs valued at over €120,000 earlier today.

The north’s police service says officers from its specialist Paramilitary Crime Task Force were investigating suspected drugs criminality linked to East Belfast UVF, when they made the discovery.

They carried out a search of a vehicle in the east Belfast area earlier today, finding and seizing suspected herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €117,000.

A subsequent search of a nearby home uncovered cocaine with an estimated street value of €4,600 and other items suspected to be criminal property.

A 21 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class A controlled drug and possession of a class A controlled drug with intent to supply.

He is also suspected of possession of a class B controlled drug, possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of criminal property. He remains in custody.

Detective Inspector Arnie O’Neill of the PSNI said the seizure would remove funding from paramilitaries. 

“Paramilitary groupings rely on the income they make from their involvement in the supply of controlled drugs to fund their wider criminality.

“By targeting drug related activity not only do we remove illegal drugs from the street, which in themselves cause harm through addiction, debt and their effects on physical and mental health, we also remove funds from the pockets of paramilitaries and therefore loosen their control on the communities who ultimately want to see them gone.”

