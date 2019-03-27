This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 27 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It does not make sense': Concerns over reports that Government will continue to criminalise drug use

A working group on drug possession is expected to report to the Government in coming weeks.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 27 Mar 2019, 12:18 PM
45 minutes ago 1,905 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4563103
Image: Shutterstock/Tinnakorn jorruang
Image: Shutterstock/Tinnakorn jorruang

COMMUNITY GROUPS HAVE expressed concerns over suggestions that the Government will continue to treat personal drug use as a criminal issue.

A working group is currently studying alternative approaches to the criminalisation of drug use, after its appointment by Minister of State for the National Drugs Strategy Catherine Byrne.

It had been expected that the group would recommend the introduction of legislation to decriminalise drugs for personal use.

A 2015 report by the Oireachtas Justice Committee recommended the measure, which campaigners had anticipated following the publication of the National Drugs Strategy in 2017.

However, there have been unconfirmed reports that the working group will recommend the introduction of a so-called ‘diversion programme’ instead, under which the criminalisation of drug use will continue.

Executive director of Release, Niamh Eastwood, says that while diversion programmes recognise the importance of access to health services, they continue to criminalise drug users.

“It does not make sense to say that, yes, we know treatment and support services are the best way to go, but we will define people as criminals first and foremost,” she said.

“The evidence shows that treating people who use drugs as criminals increases the health and social risks associated with drug use… and a police diversion scheme will do little to mitigate these risks and barriers.”

Under a diversion programme, individuals found in possession of drugs are sent to rehabilitation or given a street warning the first time they are caught, allowing them to avoid a criminal record.

However, those found in possession of drugs on subsequent occasions may receive fines or a criminal conviction, depending on the number of times they are caught.

A ‘three-strike’ system for cannabis possession currently operates in the United Kingdom, where users are given a street warning the first time they are caught, but can be fined and arrested if they are caught three times.

Eastwood also suggested that the cannabis diversion programme in the UK disproportionately affected minorities, adding that the measure showed a “lack of political will” to deal with drug use.

Tony Duffin, CEO of the Ana Liffey Drug Project, claimed that it is important that Ireland takes the opportunity to decriminalise drugs in light of the health-led approach of the new National Drugs Strategy.

“As a country, we have a real opportunity to say unequivocally that drug use is a health issue,” he said.

“Criminalising simple possession does not reduce the harm associated with drug use – it adds to it.

“We need to create a system in which there is no route to criminal conviction for personal drug use alone.”

The working group is expected to submit its report to the Government in coming weeks.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Mother of newborn baby found dead in Cork maternity hospital
    73,686  21
    2
    		NTA confirms new Metrolink route will terminate at Charlemont stop
    58,748  84
    3
    		Baby whose mother was found dead at Cork maternity hospital has also died
    54,396  27
    Fora
    1
    		Media group Core has called for a 'licence to practice' marketing to beat outmoded education
    246  0
    2
    		After a few 'mistakes', food-ordering app Bamboo is now preparing to launch outside of Ireland
    158  0
    3
    		Business travel to Ireland dipped last year - but the industry isn't sure why
    152  0
    The42
    1
    		Tennis balls rain down on the Aviva Stadium in anti-FAI protest
    84,524  85
    2
    		As it happened: Ireland vs Georgia, Euro 2020 qualifier
    71,093  88
    3
    		Irish Player Ratings: Whelan and McGoldrick star in feel-good Irish win against Georgia
    42,656  72
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Binge-watched everything on Netflix? Here are 7 things to look forward to in April
    10,566  0
    2
    		Dear Fifi: I found my boyfriend on dating apps but he said he was just bored... What do I do?
    6,996  4
    3
    		What to Watch on TV Tonight: Tuesday
    3,604  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Two brothers appear in court charged with rape of teenage girl
    Two brothers appear in court charged with rape of teenage girl
    'A downright lie': Patrick Quirke denies demanding money from Mary Lowry, court hears
    Fines totalling more than €126k in court crackdown on M50 toll dodgers
    EU
    All cars sold after 2022 must have speed-limiting technology, EU says
    All cars sold after 2022 must have speed-limiting technology, EU says
    MPs to debate reversing Brexit next Monday, after 5.7m people sign petition
    MEPs vote in controversial laws that places copyright responsibility on Google and YouTube
    CORK
    Games without county players among three proposals to restructure Cork championships
    Games without county players among three proposals to restructure Cork championships
    Teenager arrested over Cork hit-and-run released without charge
    Baby whose mother was found dead at Cork maternity hospital has also died
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'Disgruntled fans have a right to protest whatever way they want' - Glenn Whelan
    'Disgruntled fans have a right to protest whatever way they want' - Glenn Whelan
    McGoldrick overcomes 'tough time with Ireland' to deliver man-of-the-match display
    'Paddy Power had odds on me getting hit on the head' - McCarthy unmoved by tennis ball protests

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie