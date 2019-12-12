This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 12 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Defence Forces assist gardaí in searches that uncover drugs and ammunition in Limerick

One of the operations took place on open ground in the small town of Cappamore.

By Ceimin Burke Thursday 12 Dec 2019, 2:19 PM
28 minutes ago 2,171 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4930392
A gardaí and Defence Forces bilateral exercise, file photo.
Image: Eamonn Farrell
A gardaí and Defence Forces bilateral exercise, file photo.
A gardaí and Defence Forces bilateral exercise, file photo.
Image: Eamonn Farrell

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED ammunition and drugs following search operations in Limerick city and county.

The searches were carried out yesterday in St Mary’s Park in the city and, approximately 25 kilometres east, in the small town of Cappamore.

The operation in Cappamore took place on open ground with the assistance of the Defence Forces.

A small amount of ammunition and approximately €10,000 worth of suspected cocaine was seized. The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

A man in his 40s is currently detained at Henry Street Garda Station in Limerick city under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act in relation to this incident.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie