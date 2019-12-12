Defence Forces assist gardaí in searches that uncover drugs and ammunition in Limerick

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED ammunition and drugs following search operations in Limerick city and county.

The searches were carried out yesterday in St Mary’s Park in the city and, approximately 25 kilometres east, in the small town of Cappamore.

The operation in Cappamore took place on open ground with the assistance of the Defence Forces.

A small amount of ammunition and approximately €10,000 worth of suspected cocaine was seized. The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

A man in his 40s is currently detained at Henry Street Garda Station in Limerick city under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act in relation to this incident.