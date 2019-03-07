This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
736 people died directly as a result of drugs in 2016

Of the total number, 549 were male and 187 were female.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Thursday 7 Mar 2019, 6:05 AM
Image: Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie
Image: Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie

A TOTAL OF 736 people died as a result of drugs in 2016, a rate of two people a day, new figures from the Health Research Board show.

The number is an increase of one person from 2015, and relates to people who have died in Ireland as a result of poisoning, trauma or medical causes linked to drug use.

Of the total number, 549 were male and 187 were female. 

The total number of deaths from drug poisoning decreased slightly in 2016 to 354 (from 365 the previous year). 

Of the deaths from poisoning, alcohol was in implicated in 132 (37%) while it was solely responsible for 56 (16%).

Opiates were the main drug groups implicated in poisonings. Heroin was implicated in 72 deaths in 2016 compared to 83 in 2015, while methadone was implicated in almost one-third of poisonings (103) in 2016.

Deaths related to cocaine dropped slightly to 41 in 2016.

Meanwhile, prescription drugs were implicated in 258 (73%) of every poisoning death. 

  • Benzodiazepines were the most common prescription drug group implicated.
  • Methadone (an opiate substitute) was the most common single prescription drug, implicated in 103 (29%) of all poisonings.
  • Pregabalin related deaths (anti-epileptic drug which is also prescribed for chronic pain and some anxiety conditions) increased from 49 deaths in 2015, to 65 in 2016.

In relation to non-poisoning deaths, the number increased slightly with 382 deaths in 2016. Non-poisoning deaths were either trauma (172 deaths) or medical causes (210 deaths).

Commenting on the figures, Dr Darrin Morrissey, Chief Executive at the HRB, said the number of deaths represented the “impact that drug use has on families and society”.

“Behind these figures are lives lost and lives cut short. This HRB report clearly illustrates the impact that drug use has on families and society,” she said.

The collection of data on drug deaths is essential to understand trends and help service providers design appropriate interventions and help save lives. 

Paula Byrne, CEO of homeless and addiction charity Merchants Quay Ireland, said the numbers were a “tragic reflection of a country failing some of its most vulnerable citizens”.

We are seeing more and more people in addiction left behind, and the longer we leave people in addiction, the more likely their mental health and drug use will worsen.

