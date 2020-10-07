Three guns, €958k worth of drugs and €489k in cash seized in Meath

Source: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ HAVE ANNOUNCED a major seizure of drugs, guns and cash, following a search operation yesterday in Meath.

At around 11am yesterday, as part of an intelligence-led operation, gardaí from the Meath Divisional Drugs Unit conducted a search operation at a business premises at Rathfeigh.

They were assisted by the Eastern Region Armed Support Unit, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the Customs Unit, the Garda Dog Unit and gardaí from Ashbourne.

During the search, approximately €570,000 worth of MDMA tablets, around €156,000 of suspected MDMA powder, €140,800 worth of suspected cocaine, €80,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb and around 6,000 Xanax tablets worth €12,000 were seized.

In total, the drugs are worth an estimated €958,800.

Cash to the value of €489,120 was recovered by gardaí.

A Glock 9mm semi-automatic handgun, two Walter 9mm handguns, two silencers and 75 rounds of 9mm Luger and Fiocci ammunication were also found. The guns have been sent to the Ballistics Unit for analysis.

A man in his early 40s was arrested at the scene. He is currently being detained at Ashbourne Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Gardaí added that investigations remain ongoing.