Cork hospital warns festival-goers of 'bad batch' of ecstasy tablets causing 'severe illness'

CORK UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL has issued a warning about a “bad batch” of ecstasy tablets circulating at a festival in Mitchelstown, Co Cork.

The hospital reported a patient presenting with very severe illness from taking drugs at the Indiependence festival in Mitchelstown.

In a tweet today, it said: “CUH has received patients with very severe illness from taking ecstasy at the Indie19 festival in Mitchelstown.

“We are aware that a text message was issued to attendees concerning “reports of a bad batch of something on the campsite”. Please circulate & to all attending, stay safe.”

CUH has received patients with very severe illness from taking Ecstasy at the Indie19 Festival in Mitchelstown. We are aware that a text message was issued to attendees concerning "reports of a bad batch of something on the campsite" Please circulate & to all attending stay safe pic.twitter.com/WjMIvQym9h — Cork University Hosp (@CUH_Cork) August 3, 2019 Source: Cork University Hosp /Twitter

Indiependence is a three-day music and arts festival running this weekend with headline acts including Gavin James and British band Bastille.

Last night festival promoters also issued a “welfare warning” advising attendees not to take anything they are not sure about.

In a statement posted on social media, they said: “We have reports of a bad batch of something in the campsite, do not consume any substances that you are unsure about, it has the potential to make you very sick.”