Saturday 31 October 2020
Over €1 million in drugs and cash seized by gardaí in Tipperary

A search was carried out last night near Thurles.

By Dominic McGrath Saturday 31 Oct 2020, 4:14 PM
The drugs and cash seized by gardaí.
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

A MAN HAS been arrested after gardaí seized over €1 million of suspected drugs and cash in Tipperary yesterday. 

Gardaí, led by the Tipperary Divisional Drugs Unit, carried out a search of a field in the Kilcommon area of Thurles after 10pm last night.

As part of the search, gardaí found approximately €647,500 of suspected cocaine and approximately €370,000 in cash.

The drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

The man, who is in his 40s, was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at Templemore Garda Station.

“The investigation forms part of an ongoing operation which is targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Co Tipperary,” a garda spokesperson said. 

