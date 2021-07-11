Poll: Should drugs be legalised in Ireland?

THIS MORNING, YOUTH justice activist Eoin Lynagh argued for the legalisation of drugs in Ireland.

He said the campaign to ban end the prohibition on drugs, ”was born from our frustration watching young people we work with being exploited by a drug trade that we believe should be regulated and run by the state”.

He argues that the ‘war on drugs’ is unwinnable and a new approach is needed.

This morning, we want to know: Should drugs be legalised in Ireland?

