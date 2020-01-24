Drugs worth €59,000 seized at Portlaoise Mail Centre

REVENUE OFFICERS AT the An Post Portlaoise Mail Centre have seized approximately 118kg of khat with an estimated street value of €59,000, as a result of routine profiling.

The illegal drugs were concealed in parcels originating in Ethiopia which had no declared contents and were destined for various addresses in Dublin.

Khat is a stimulant with similar effects to amphetamine. It comes from a leafy green plant of the same name.

Investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution.

These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing work targeting drug smuggling and shadow economy activity.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling they have been advised to contact Revenue in confidence on the freephone number 1800 295 295.