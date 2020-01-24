This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 24 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Drugs worth €59,000 seized at Portlaoise Mail Centre

The illegal drugs were concealed in parcels originating in Ethiopia

By Órla Ryan Friday 24 Jan 2020, 10:53 PM
49 minutes ago 3,327 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4979388
The seized drugs.
Image: Revenue
The seized drugs.
The seized drugs.
Image: Revenue

REVENUE OFFICERS AT the An Post Portlaoise Mail Centre have seized approximately 118kg of khat with an estimated street value of €59,000, as a result of routine profiling.

The illegal drugs were concealed in parcels originating in Ethiopia which had no declared contents and were destined for various addresses in Dublin.

Khat is a stimulant with similar effects to amphetamine. It comes from a leafy green plant of the same name.

Investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution.

These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing work targeting drug smuggling and shadow economy activity.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling they have been advised to contact Revenue in confidence on the freephone number 1800 295 295.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie