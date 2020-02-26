This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cannabis and ecstasy worth €50k sent to Dublin addresses seized by customs

The packages were declared as ‘fabric’, ‘gloves’, ‘bathrobe’ and a ‘denim hooded jacket’.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 26 Feb 2020, 3:00 PM
6 minutes ago 346 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5022831
A picture of the drugs discovered by Revenue officials yesterday.
Image: Revenue.ie
A picture of the drugs discovered by Revenue officials yesterday.
A picture of the drugs discovered by Revenue officials yesterday.
Image: Revenue.ie

REVENUE HAS SEIZED almost €50,000 worth of cannabis and ecstasy tablets on a shipment of parcels posted to Ireland yesterday.

Revenue and Customs officers at the Dublin Mail Centre made the discovery in 14 separate parcels originating from the United States and Netherlands. The packages were declared as ‘fabric’, ‘gloves’, ‘bathrobe’ and a ‘denim hooded jacket’.

All of the parcels were destined for addresses in Dublin.

Upon searching through the items, revenue officials discovered 3.25 kg of herbal cannabis and 215 ecstasy tablets with an estimated street value of €48,850.

