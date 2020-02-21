Gardaí make 11 arrests and seize €40,000 worth of drugs in raids in Navan

Some of the items seized in the raid by gardaí.

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED 11 people as part of an operation in Navan targeting drug dealing in the area.



Between Wednesday and Friday, gardaí searched 15 locations in Navan.

The gardaí involved in the raid were part of the Meath Divisional Drugs unit and the detective unit in Navan.

They were supported by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

A total of €40,000 worth of suspected cocaine and cannabis herb, as well as drug-related paraphernalia and illegal firearms, were seized.

A blade, financial documents, mobile phones and English-registered Mini Cooper and a sum of cash were also seized by gardaí.

All 11 people arrested will appear before Trim District Court on 3 March.