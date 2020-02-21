This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 21 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí make 11 arrests and seize €40,000 worth of drugs in raids in Navan

Fifteen locations were searched in Navan.

By Dominic McGrath Friday 21 Feb 2020, 2:57 PM
1 hour ago 4,120 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5016674
Some of the items seized in the raid by gardaí.
Image: Garda Press Office
Some of the items seized in the raid by gardaí.
Some of the items seized in the raid by gardaí.
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED 11 people as part of an operation in Navan targeting drug dealing in the area. 

Between Wednesday and Friday, gardaí searched 15 locations in Navan. 

The gardaí involved in the raid were part of the Meath Divisional Drugs unit and the detective unit in Navan. 

They were supported by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau. 

A total of €40,000 worth of suspected cocaine and cannabis herb, as well as drug-related paraphernalia and illegal firearms, were seized. 

A blade, financial documents, mobile phones and English-registered Mini Cooper and a sum of cash were also seized by gardaí

All 11 people arrested will appear before Trim District Court on 3 March. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie