Gardai seized the drugs yesterday evening. An Garda Siochana
Blanchardstown

Gardaí found cannabis worth €3.2 million after stopping a vehicle on the M50 yesterday

Approximately €3.2 million in herbal cannabis was found during the search.
A MAN HAS been arrested after over €3 million worth of cannabis was found concealed in a vehicle in Dublin yesterday. 

Gardaí made the discovery after halting a vehicle on the M50 near Blanchardstown.

Around 162 kilogrammes of cannabis, with a total estimated value of €3.2 million, was seized. 

“As part of ongoing investigations targeting organised crime activity under Operation Tara, officers attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) seized €3.2 million of suspected cannabis during an operation yesterday, Wednesday 20th March 2024,” a Garda statement said.

A man aged in his 50s was arrested and remains detained at a Garda station in North Dublin. 

The seized drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis, gardaí said. 

Gardaí have not clarified whether the vehicle searched was a car, van or truck. 

Operation Tara is a nationwide anti-drugs strategy first launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in 2021. 

