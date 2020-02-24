This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 24 February, 2020
Herbal cannabis worth €220,000 seized in north Dublin raids

Two arrests were made following the searches on Friday.

By Sean Murray Monday 24 Feb 2020, 10:01 PM
https://jrnl.ie/5020120
Image: Shutterstock/abd
Image: Shutterstock/abd

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED two men after herbal cannabis worth an estimated €220,000 was seized in Dublin.

Last Friday, an operation was carried out targeting organised crime gangs operating in the Cabra and Finglas areas.

It involved the search of two houses in Cabra and Finglas by officers from the Revenue Customs Service, the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the Store Street Drugs Unit and K District Community Action Team.

During the searches, two packages containing approximately 11kg of herbal cannabis were seized by customs officers.

A 40-year-old man and a 37-year-old man were arrested at the scene.

They are currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Store Street and Cabra Garda Stations.

Investigations remain ongoing, a garda spokesperson added.

