Gardaí seize cannabis worth €286,000 in Dublin

Image of the drugs seized in Dublin 13 yesterday.

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED drugs worth more than €286,000 as part of ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of drugs in north Dublin.

As part of Operation Tara, Coolock gardaí searched a house in the Greenwood area of Dublin 13 yesterday.

A number of packages containing cannabis were found during the search. No arrests were made.

The drugs will be forwarded for analysis and gardaí said the investigation is ongoing with further updates to follow.