Nearly €40,000 worth of drugs discovered in packages labelled as clothing items in Athlone

NEARLY 2KG OF illegal drugs with an estimated value of €38,500 were seized by Revenue in Athlone Mail Centre today.

The 1.9kg of illegal drugs, which included cannabis, mitragynine and synthetic cannabinoids were found in packets declared as items like ‘men’s waterproof windbreaker’ and ‘women knit shirt’.

The packets originated in Spain, the UK and the USA and were destined for delivery to addresses in Dublin, Mayo, Kildare and Cork.

Also today, Revenue officers in Dublin Parcel Hub seized over 500 grams of cannabis and more than 125,600 cigarettes.

The illegal drugs are estimated to be worth more than €10,000. They were discovered with the assistance of detector dog Sam in two parcels originating in the USA.

Detector dog Sam. Source: Revenue

The parcels were declared as ‘Halloween decorations’ and ‘cereal boxes’ and were due to be delivered to addresses in Dublin and Meath.

The cigarettes were worth more than €87,900 representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of more than €70,000.

These were labelled as ‘Lego’, ‘filters’ and ‘clothing’ and had come from Russia, the Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates.

Cigarettes seized in Dublin today. Source: Cox, Sarah

The parcels were to be sent to addresses in Dublin, Laois and Limerick.

Revenue has said investigations are ongoing into these seizures.